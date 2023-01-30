Short Interest in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCHW) Drops By 11.8%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCHW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Latch Price Performance

Shares of LTCHW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400. Latch has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

See Also

