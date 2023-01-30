Short Interest in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Increases By 20.4%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $27.38.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

