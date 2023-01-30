Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Decreases By 23.6%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance
LGYRF stock remained flat at $78.25 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $78.25.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landis+Gyr Group (LGYRF)
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.