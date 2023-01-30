Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Decreases By 23.6%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

LGYRF stock remained flat at $78.25 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $78.25.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.