Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Decreases By 52.2%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 494,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 959,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,194. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $19.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.75 by $8.50. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,320.11% and a negative net margin of 1,383.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 101,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

