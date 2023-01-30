Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Expands By 26.3%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of HEQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.30.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
