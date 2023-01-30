Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Expands By 26.3%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HEQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 35.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

