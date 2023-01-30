Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Declines By 6.2%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JBS Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JBS stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $8.51. 470,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,094. JBS has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

JBS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. JBS’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About JBS

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBS in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

