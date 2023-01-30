Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Increases By 14.4%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Shares of Investview stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,300. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies management, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining, repair solutions, and blockchain technologies.

