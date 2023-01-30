Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Drops By 20.3%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICGUF remained flat at $14.87 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,320 ($16.34) to GBX 1,470 ($18.20) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group Plc provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. It is a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years’ history, investing across the capital structure. It operates across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

