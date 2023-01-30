Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Grows By 22.2%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 450,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Bank of America upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.09) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,610.71.
Shares of NYSE:IHG traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 82,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,688. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
