Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Grows By 22.2%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 450,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Bank of America upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.09) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,610.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 82,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,688. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

