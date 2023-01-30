Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Rises By 8.5%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 930,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,682.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

IFCZF stock remained flat at $148.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $131.64 and a 12-month high of $157.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.76.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

