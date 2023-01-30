Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Increases By 15.0%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,116.0 days.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Shares of ILKAF remained flat at $7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.72.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

