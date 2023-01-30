Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Increases By 15.0%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,116.0 days.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
Shares of ILKAF remained flat at $7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.72.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iluka Resources (ILKAF)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.