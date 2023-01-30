Short Interest in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Increases By 11.0%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 509,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 82,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Identiv in the first quarter worth $56,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Identiv by 43.7% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 545,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 322,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Identiv by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 380,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVE. B. Riley lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Identiv Stock Performance

INVE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 116,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,781. Identiv has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

