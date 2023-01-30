Short Interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Increases By 10.8%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 370,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $37.00. 123,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,628. The stock has a market cap of $894.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.