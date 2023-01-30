Short Interest in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Declines By 18.5%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 9,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,952,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 752,700 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

