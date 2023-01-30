Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Increases By 5.7%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.07. 1,137,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.64.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

