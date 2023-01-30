Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Increases By 9.8%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GPHBF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,345. G6 Materials has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Air Purification Systems, Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

