Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Grows By 29.6%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. 468,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.57.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 206,679 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

