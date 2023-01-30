Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Grows By 29.6%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. 468,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
