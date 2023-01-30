Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rises By 5.5%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Solar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,946 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,853,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,510,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.78. 1,490,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,587. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 203.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $185.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.