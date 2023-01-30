Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Decreases By 12.7%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,476.0 days.

FNLIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $28.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $35.81.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

