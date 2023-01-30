Short Interest in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Decreases By 23.1%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928. FFBW has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FFBW by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FFBW by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FFBW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FFBW by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

