Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Rises By 9.2%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELMUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($59.35) to €50.80 ($55.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Danske downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $52.50 during trading on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

