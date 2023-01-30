Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Declines By 16.8%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,415.0 days.
Dno Asa Price Performance
OTCMKTS DTNOF remained flat at $1.26 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $1.81.
About Dno Asa
