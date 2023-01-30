Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Declines By 16.8%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,415.0 days.

Dno Asa Price Performance

OTCMKTS DTNOF remained flat at $1.26 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

