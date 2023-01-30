Short Interest in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Rises By 9.4%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,139. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.