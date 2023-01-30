Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Decreases By 13.2%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 409,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,185.7 days.
Shares of Daifuku stock remained flat at $52.76 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $77.95.
