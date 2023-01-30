Short Interest in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Decreases By 8.2%

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CCCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at $143,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,882 shares of company stock worth $1,643,204 over the last 90 days. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. 74,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

