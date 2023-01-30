Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Expands By 23.8%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Trading Down 27.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCAW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.