Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Expands By 20.9%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

DMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 137.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $125,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

