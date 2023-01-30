Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Expands By 20.9%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
DMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.78.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

