Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Drops By 8.1%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,990,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 30,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,772 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 18.2% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.29. 4,274,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,591. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.