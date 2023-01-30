Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Rises By 15.6%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BIO-key International Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BKYI opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 52.09% and a negative net margin of 117.30%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.
BIO-key International Company Profile
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.
