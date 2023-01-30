Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expands By 23.6%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.65. 1,409,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,479. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

