Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Increases By 15.5%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AEHL stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Antelope Enterprise has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

