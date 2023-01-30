Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Increases By 15.5%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of AEHL stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Antelope Enterprise has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
