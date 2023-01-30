Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in January

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.0 days.

Shanta Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAAGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Shanta Gold has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.17.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

About Shanta Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Shanta Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold in Tanzania. It focuses on New Luika gold mine and Singida projects. The company was founded on July 11, 2005 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.