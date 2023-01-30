Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 408,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

