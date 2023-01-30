Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $55.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ST shares. StockNews.com raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after buying an additional 5,840,907 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $84,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,658.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,844,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,139 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $63,604,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after purchasing an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

