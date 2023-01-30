SelfKey (KEY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

