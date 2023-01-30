Seiren Games Network (SERG) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $78,341.97 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00395595 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,452.40 or 0.27767874 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00581058 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

