Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

