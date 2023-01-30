Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 769,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

