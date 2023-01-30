Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Evoke Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,758 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $214,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15.

