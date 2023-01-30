Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €6.50 ($7.07) to €7.50 ($8.15) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Schaeffler Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

