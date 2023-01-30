Santos FC Fan Token Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $5.80 or 0.00024971 BTC on major exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $26.39 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00400402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,498.56 or 0.28105276 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00587358 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.