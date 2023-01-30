Saltmarble Price Hits $10.73 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $521.57 million and $914,774.77 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for $10.73 or 0.00047151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00397537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.33 or 0.27904158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00596322 BTC.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 10.97960712 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $921,296.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars.

