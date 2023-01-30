Safe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $226.41 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.87 or 0.00046936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $226.41 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00230240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00099547 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00058751 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

Safe's official website is www.anwang.com. Safe's official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe's official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.05453165 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

