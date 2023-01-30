Rublix Price Reaches $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rublix has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a market capitalization of $496,367.81 and $52.19 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rublix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.02348769 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $51.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rublix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rublix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.