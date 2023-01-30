Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $55.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 328,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,157. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 899,304 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

