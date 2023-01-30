Rossmore Private Capital Sells 695 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.72. The stock had a trading volume of 147,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

