Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.15. 361,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,578. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.