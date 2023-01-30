Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 187 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Shares of HON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.07. The stock had a trading volume of 535,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,930. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

