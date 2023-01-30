Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 1,113 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.95. 1,438,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.68. The firm has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

