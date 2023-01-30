Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,227,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,950,000 after acquiring an additional 44,062 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

PG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.29. 1,381,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,925. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $333.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

